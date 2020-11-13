Chesapeake Granite Wash: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $247,000.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $377,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 23 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.

