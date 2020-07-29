Celanese: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $107 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Celanese shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $93.23, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE