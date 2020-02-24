Carter's, Exxon Mobil fall; Newmont, Gilead rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.68 to $18.87.
The biotechnology company reported good results from a study of a potential liver disease treatment.
United Therapeutics Corp., up $8.39 to $115.35.
The biotechnology company reported solid results from a hypertension drug study.
Carter's Inc., down $14.09 to $96.64.
The children's clothing company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $4.39 to $42.58.
Cruise operators are under pressure as the coronavirus hurts companies that depend on travel and leisure.
CenterPoint Energy Inc., down 5 cents to $25.22.
The utility operator is selling its natural gas retail business to Energy Capital Partners.
Newmont Corp., up 82 cents to $50.26.
The gold producer rose as investors searched for safe havens and drove up gold prices.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.77 to $56.36.
Energy companies and oil prices slipped as the spreading coronavirus threatened global economic growth.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.20 to $72.90.
The biotechnology company has been testing one of its drugs as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.