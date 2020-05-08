Cardtronics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cardtronics Inc. (CATM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The ATM operator posted revenue of $306.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.8 million.

Cardtronics shares have decreased 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATM