Cardiff Oncology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $136,000 in the period.

Cardiff Oncology shares have climbed thirteenfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17, climbing ninefold in the last 12 months.

