Capstone Turbine: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) _ Capstone Turbine Corp. (CPST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

Capstone Turbine shares have climbed 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.45, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

