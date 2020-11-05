Capri Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.4 million.

Capri Holdings shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

