Campbell: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) _ Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $309 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.02.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Campbell expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 83 cents.

Campbell shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

