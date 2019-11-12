Calithera: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $5.04.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALA