Cabot: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.59 per share.

The chip equipment maker posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period.

Cabot shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.

