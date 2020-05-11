CIM Commercial Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.33, a fall of 82% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT