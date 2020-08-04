CDK Global: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) _ CDK Global Inc. (CDK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers posted revenue of $449.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.5 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

CDK Global shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.93, a decline of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDK