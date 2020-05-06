CDK Global: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) _ CDK Global Inc. (CDK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers posted revenue of $516.3 million in the period.

CDK Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion.

CDK Global shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

