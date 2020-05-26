%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.09% %0.09 % %0.09%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.12% %0.12% %0.12%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.12% %0.12% %0.12%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.14% %0.14% %0.14%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.14% %0.14% %0.15%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.16% %0.15% %0.15%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L012% %2-year% %0.16% %0.16% %0.18%
%L055% %3-year% %0.20% %0.20% %0.22%
%L013% %5-year% %0.27% %0.27% %0.36%
%L014% %10-year% %0.66% %0.66% %0.71%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.37% %1.37% %1.44%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.37% %0.69% %0.69%
%L019% %6-month% %0.57% %0.78% %0.78%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. May. 1% %0.99% %0.99% %0.99%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.34% %2.34% %2.38%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.02% %0.02% %0.02%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1722.75% %$1732.45% %$1735.25%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1720.25% %$1733.55% %$1737.95%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1713.00% %$1735.00% %$1745.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1720.25% %$1733.55% %$1737.95%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1909.48% %$1924.24% %$1929.12%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1734.00% %$1738.50% %$1750.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1851.15% %$1864.05% %$1866.20%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1704.80% %$1734.60% %$1744.20%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.179% %$17.094% %$17.390%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.474% %$21.368% %$21.738%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.300% %$17.000% %$17.120%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.100% %$17.330% %$17.150%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.880% %$20.520% %$20.760%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.565% %$17.664% %$17.892%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.4385% %$2.4090% %$2.4230%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6681% %$0.6745% %$0.6538%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$832.00% %$ 835.00% %$ 823.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$873.30% %$ 886.30% %$ 889.60%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1983.80% %$1971.80% %$2069.40%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1603.50% %$1654.50% %$1611.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8904% %0.9056% %$0.9058%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1677.06% %$1690.02% %1694.31%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1677.06% %$1690.02% %1694.31%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1811.00% %$1825.00% %1829.64%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.11% %0.11% %0.12%
%L054% %180 days% %0.19% %0.19% %0.19%