https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15175423.php
C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.06%
|%0.06%
|%0.00%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.10%
|%0.10%
|%0.00%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.09%
|%0.09%
|%0.00%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.14%
|%0.14%
|%0.02%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.14%
|%0.14%
|%0.01%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%0.20%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.11%
|%0.12%
|%0.05%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.22%
|%0.26%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.27%
|%0.27%
|%0.33%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.38%
|%0.36%
|%0.45%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.62%
|%0.63%
|%0.81%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.27%
|%1.29%
|%1.39%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.78%
|%0.78%
|%0.78%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.77%
|%0.77%
|%0.77%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Mar. 2%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.70%
|%2.70%
|%2.46%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1588.05%
|%$1594.25%
|%$1620.10%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1616.80%
|%$1576.55%
|%$1634.80%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1620.00%
|%$1582.50%
|%$1630.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1616.80%
|%$1576.55%
|%$1634.80%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1794.65%
|%$1749.97%
|%$1814.63%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1582.00%
|%$1607.00%
|%$1619.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1725.38%
|%$1700.65%
|%$1753.86%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1625.70%
|%$1578.20%
|%$1650.10%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$14.402%
|%$14.021%
|%$14.465%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$18.003%
|%$17.526%
|%$18.081%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$14.175%
|%$14.015%
|%$14.145%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$13.950%
|%$14.100%
|%$14.250%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$17.340%
|%$16.740%
|%$17.580%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$14.596%
|%$13.926%
|%$14.640%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.2330%
|%$2.1920%
|%$2.2080%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6638%
|%$0.6754%
|%$0.6838%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$727.00%
|%$ 714.00%
|%$ 742.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$726.00%
|%$ 712.30%
|%$ 737.10%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2150.20%
|%$2169.30%
|%$2256.20%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1692.50%
|%$1712.00%
|%$1589.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8359%
|%0.8470%
|%$0.8044%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1598.62%
|%$1558.82%
|%1616.41%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1598.62%
|%$1558.82%
|%1616.41%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1691.90%
|%$1649.78%
|%1710.73%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.18%
|%0.18%
|%0.18%¤
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.30%
|%0.30%
|%0.30%
