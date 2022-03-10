Business Highlights: Soaring inflation, Russia's economy

___

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come. The increase reported by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in February and didn’t include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Even before the war further accelerated price increases, robust consumer spending, solid pay raises and persistent supply shortages had sent U.S. consumer inflation to its highest level in four decades.

___

Russia built an economy like a fortress but the pain is real

Sanctions are hitting Russia’s economy hard. The ruble is plunging, and major foreign companies are fleeing. There’s little question Russia will see a hit to economic growth, while ordinary people are going to see higher prices on top of already high inflation. Yet the longer-term prospects are uncertain, and forecasts vary because no one knows the outcome or fallout from its war in Ukraine. Failure to diversify away from a dominant oil and gas industry and crony capitalism have meant Russia is already an economic underperformer. But some economists think Russia will muddle through because it’s built a fortress-like economy based on oil and gas money, low debt and strong financial reserves.

___

US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation through mid-April while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule. The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18. TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants. The TSA enforces the mask rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

___

Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%. The worry in markets is the economy may be set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of persistently high inflation and slowing growth.

___

Europe’s central bank to speed up end to economic stimulus

The European Central Bank says it will make an early exit from its economic stimulus efforts as it combats record inflation. The move Thursday was a tough choice because the invasion also has exposed Europe to a potential hit to economic growth. But the bank chose higher inflation as the bigger threat, surprising many analysts who had expected no change in the bank’s roadmap for the coming months. The bank says it will end its bond purchases in the third quarter. But it didn’t move up its schedule for a first interest rate increase, dropping a promise that rates would go up shortly after the end of bond purchases.

___

Two years into COVID, was $800B payroll aid plan worth it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program to catapult the U.S. economy into a quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden tweaked it to try to direct more of the money to poorer communities and minority-owned companies. Now, almost two years after the program made its debut, what did taxpayers get for the $800 billion? The Biden administration says its version of the program helped prevent racial inequality from worsening. But a prominent academic study suggests the overall price tag was high per job saved and most of the benefits went to the affluent.

___

Pressure builds on Biden to repay Venezuela’s goodwill moves

MIAMI (AP) — Pressure is building on the Biden administration to begin unwinding sanctions on Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro freed two American prisoners and promised to resume negotiations with opponents. Maduro’s followed a weekend trip to Caracas by senior U.S. officials. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the world order, forcing the U.S. to rethink national security priorities. Hostile petrostates under U.S. sanctions like Iran and Venezuela are seen as the most likely to benefit as Washington seeks to mitigate the impact from a ban on Russian oil imports that is adding to the worst inflation in four decades.

___

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels before 2020′s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s number was 216,000. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by 500 to to 230,750. In total, 1,474,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 26. The four-week moving average is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.

___

The S&P 500 slipped 18.36 points, or 0.4%, to 4,259.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07. The Nasdaq dropped 125.58 points, or 0.9%, to 13,129.96. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,011.67.