Business Highlights: Peloton leadership, Super Bowl boost

___

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the company. The company will also cut almost 3,000 jobs. John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair. The company said Tuesday that Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over as CEO. Peloton has been on a wild ride for the past two years. Company shares surged more than 400% in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns that included gyms. Nearly all of those gains were wiped out last year with the arrival of vaccines.

___

Super Bowl’s return provides boost to hard-hit LA businesses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl’s return to the Los Angeles area after a nearly 30-year absence is providing a much-needed boost to small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. Sunday’s game and the events surrounding it are projected to generate up to $477 million for the local economy. That includes up to $22 million in tax revenue and between 2,200 to 4,700 new jobs. Many of the projected new jobs are expected to be in the event production and hospitality sectors — among the hardest hit by the pandemic. The region’s unemployment rate surged to 18.8% in May 2020 in the first months of the pandemic. Hiring has picked up since, as pandemic lockdowns eased. As of December 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

___

Money for nothing: Cities’ crypto push draws fans, critics

NEW YORK (AP) — A small group of enthusiasts has an offer that it’s hoping U.S. cities can’t refuse – the prospect of millions in city funding just for embracing the group’s form of Bitcoin. Miami is the first municipality to strike a deal with the group City Coins in which it receives income from use of the group’s Miami Coin cryptocurrency. Several other cities have also expressed interest in their own eponymous cryptocurrencies. It sounds like a no-lose proposition, but cryptocurrency prices are volatile, and partnering with them could expose cities to risks such as money laundering while enriching the coins’ early backers, whose identities are unknown.

___

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bipartisan bill that would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt. The measure would require the service to continue delivering mail six days per week. And it would have to set up an online site that people could search by zip code to see how quickly letters and packages are delivered. The election-year bill comes at at a time of widespread complaints about slower mail service. The Senate is working on similar legislation. The Postal Service is supposed to be self-financing but has suffered 14 straight years of losses

___

Joe Rogan dispute shows Spotify limits of being hands off

NEW YORK (AP) — Like Facebook and Twitter, Spotify is learning the limits of deflecting responsibility for what is said on its platform. The podcasting industry has few standards about policing offensive or misleading content. That has left Spotify trying to figure out how to keep podcaster Joe Rogan’s millions of devoted fans happy without further alienating artists and listeners angry about him amplifying vaccine skeptics and using racial slurs. Spotify wants to be viewed as a technology platform that has limited liability for the material that others create and stream through its service — a position shared by social-media companies. But experts say that is difficult to defend after Spotify reportedly spent $100 million to become the sole distributor of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

___

Starbucks, citing safety, fires 7 seeking union in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant says the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside. The employees used the store to do an interview with a local television station about their unionizing effort. But the employees who were fired say Starbucks was retaliating against them for their unionization efforts. The dispute comes as a growing number of Starbucks stores around the country are seeking to unionize.

___

Stocks close higher, bond yields reach pre-pandemic high

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than making up the market’s losses a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Peloton jumped 25.3% after the exercise bike maker announced a corporate shake-up and big job cuts. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96%, its highest level since before the pandemic began. The mostly muted trading this week follows weeks of volatility amid uncertainty over how aggressive the Fed will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

___

Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments. It’s a move that will make it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware. It will also give Apple a competitive advantage in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone and Apple Pay continues to play a dominant role. Apple says the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware. The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing built-in NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal. It will be available to developers via an iOS software this spring.

___

The S&P 500 gained 37.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,521.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 371.65 points, or 1.1%, to 35,462.78. The Nasdaq ended up 178.79 points, or 1.3%, to 14,194.45. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.77 points, or 1.6%, to 2,045.37.