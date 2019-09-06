Business Highlights

US hiring slow but steady amid trade war and global weakness

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring has slowed but remains durable in the face of global economic weakness and President Donald Trump's trade war with China. The unemployment rate remained 3.7%, near the lowest level in five decades. And more Americans entered the workforce in August, a positive development that increased the proportion of adults who are either working or seeking work.

As feds loom, states hit Facebook, Google with new probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two groups of states are targeting Facebook and Google in separate antitrust probes, widening the scrutiny of Big Tech beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations into their market dominance. New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading the probe into Facebook. She says, "Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers." Facebook says it plans to "work constructively" with the state attorneys general.

Fed Chairman Powell says he doesn't expect recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. But it is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." Powell gives an upbeat view of the U.S. economy during an appearance with Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Powell says that trade policy is causing "some uncertainty" but that the U.S. consumer is in good shape.

Brexit crisis grows as opposition rejects snap election call

LONDON (AP) — British opposition parties are refusing to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election until he secures a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union. Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU in 55 days, and says an election is the only way to break the deadlock. But opposition parties say they won't support a snap election when it is put to a vote in Parliament next week.

Trump challenges California power to control auto pollution

DETROIT (AP) — The Trump administration has begun an all-out assault on California's authority to set its own automotive emissions standards. Government agencies have opened an antitrust investigation and told state officials they appear to be violating the law in a deal with four automakers to reduce pollution. The outcome of the emissions fight will make or break an effort by President Donald Trump to relax Obama-era mileage standards nationwide.

Generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt settles 2 opioid lawsuits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mallinckrodt, one of the leading manufacturers of generic opioids, says it is settling lawsuits with two Ohio counties over the toll of its drugs. The company will pay a total of $24 million and donate products worth another $6 million. The deal with Cuyahoga and Summit counties means Mallinckrodt does not have to be one of the defendants in the first federal trial over the toll of opioids, scheduled for next month. The company still faces hundreds of other lawsuits.

US health officials report 3rd vaping death, repeat warning

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday again urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. Officials said they had identified 450 possible cases, including at least three deaths, in 33 states. The count includes a newly reported death in Indiana. No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said.

Moving beyond Mueller, Democrats focus on Trump's properties

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding more information about the use of taxpayer money at President Donald Trump's hotels and properties. They're seeing violations of the Constitution that some think could bolster the case for his impeachment. In letters Friday to the White House and other government agencies, two House committees led by Democrats cited "multiple efforts" by the president and administration officials to spend taxpayer money at his properties.

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines mechanic appeared in court Friday on charges of sabotaging a flight over stalled union contract negotiations. Federal officials say Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani admitted that he tampered with a navigation-system part on the plane also to gain overtime work. The July 17 flight from Miami to the Bahamas was aborted when the tampering caused an error alert.

US stocks' mixed finish nudges S&P 500 to a 2nd weekly gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes finished little changed Friday after a day of mostly quiet trading capped the S&P 500's second straight weekly gain. The market shook off an early stumble thanks largely to gains in health care stocks, makers of consumer products and retailers. Technology, communications and utilities stocks fell, as did bond yields and gold prices. Traders had a muted reaction to new data showing that U.S. employers added fewer than expected jobs in August.

The S&P 500 inched up 2.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46. The Nasdaq lost 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,103.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.17.