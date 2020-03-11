Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $261,000, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $338.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.04. A year ago, they were trading at $5.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW