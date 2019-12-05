https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Build-A-Bear-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14883701.php
Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.
The toy retailer posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.05. A year ago, they were trading at $5.56.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW
View Comments