Bryn Mawr Bank: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) _ Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

Bryn Mawr Bank shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

