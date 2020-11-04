Brookdale: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $125 million in its third quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $808 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.09. A year ago, they were trading at $7.64.

