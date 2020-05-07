Briggs & Stratton: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Briggs & Stratton Corp. (BGG) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $144.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $3.47. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $473.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.02. A year ago, they were trading at $12.25.

