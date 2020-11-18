Bilibili: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $156.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $466.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Bilibili said it expects revenue in the range of $520.3 million to $534.8 million.

Bilibili shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.85, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

