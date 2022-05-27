Big Lots, American Eagle fall; Dell, Ulta Beauty rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Gap Inc., up 48 cents to $11.60.

The clothing chain gave investors a mixed financial report, with solid revenue during the first quarter but a slashed profit forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 93 cents to $13.09.

The clothing retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $47.12 to $425.08.

The cosmetics retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $5.65 to $49.58.

The computer and technology services provider reported strong first-quarter profits and revenue.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $2.16 to $10.77.

The restaurant chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. down $3.71 to $26.94.

The discount retailer reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Workday Inc. down $9.36 to $158.79.

The maker of human resource software reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $17.87 to $160.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its financial forecasts for the year.