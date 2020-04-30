Baxter: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $332 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The drug and medical device maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

Baxter shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 9%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAX