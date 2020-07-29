Barclays: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Barclays PLC (BCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $111.7 million.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.62 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

