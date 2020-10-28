Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.2 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.03, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

