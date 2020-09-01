Banco Macro: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $94.8 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $523.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $381.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.81, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

