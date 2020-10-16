Badger Meter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI