Badger Meter: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 8% in the last 12 months.

