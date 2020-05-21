BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Synopsys Inc., up $3.02 to $168.49.

The maker of software used to test microchips gave investors a solid profit forecast after a surprisingly good second quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $8.65 to $138.19.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Medtronic Plc., down $2.67 to $95.41.

The medical device company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Apollo Investment Corp., up 82 cents to $9.96.

The investment company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $6.28 to $35.25.

The wholesale membership warehouse beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in shoppers.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.50 to $55.28.

The drug developer received more than $1 billion from the U.S. to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.98 to $46.01.

The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew fell short of Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

L Brands Inc., up $2.23 to $14.45.

The company remains committed to separating from its Victoria’s Secret and PINK chains.