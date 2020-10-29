AxoGen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) _ AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period.

AxoGen shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.73, a fall of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGN