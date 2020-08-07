Atrion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.68 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $38 million in the period.

Atrion shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

