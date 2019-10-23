Atlantic Tele-Network: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $115.6 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

