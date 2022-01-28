Stocks rise on Wall Street, trimming their weekly losses DAMIAN J. TROISE, AP Business Writer Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 2:50 p.m.
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, potentially trimming losses for some of the major indexes this week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The gains come late in a week where investors had been monitoring the index for what market watchers call a “correction”, which is when an index sheds more than 10% of its value from a record high. The index is now 8.6% below the latest record reached on Jan. 3.
