Stocks push to more gains, and record highs, on Wall Street

Stocks pushed to more gains and record highs on Wall Street, just as the market came off its biggest week since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. Tesla climbed after saying it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for electric vehicles with the digital currency.
