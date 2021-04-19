Asian shares mixed amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's benchmark quickly lost early gains and fell 0.1% to 29,642.79, the first market reaction after a summit by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with President Joe Biden over the weekend. Suga also spoke with the Pfizer chief executive, asking to ensure a more steady supply of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Japan has lagged other nations in a vaccine rollout, with barely 1% of its population inoculated so far.