Stocks hold steady following report that inflation cooled

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening relatively steady, holding onto most of the gains built recently on hopes that cooling inflation will get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on the economy and markets through smaller hikes to interest rates. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was 0.1% lower Thursday after a highly anticipated government report showed inflation slowed in December to its least debilitating level in more than a year. The Nasdaq slipped 0.2% and the Dow fell 0.1%. Treasury yields fell further as traders downshifted bets for how big the Fed’s next rate increase will be.
