Army of fake fans boosts China's messaging on Twitter ERIKA KINETZ, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 11:24 a.m.
1 of3 (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin) Peter Hamlin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video for the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, in Beijing. A seven-month investigation by the Associated Press and the Oxford Internet Institute, a department at Oxford University, found that the rise of Chinese diplomats on Twitter has been powered by an army of apparently fake accounts that have retweeted their posts tens of thousands of times. The move onto Western social media comes as China wages a war for influence – both at home and abroad -- on the internet, which President Xi Jinping has called “the main battlefield” for public opinion. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP, File ) Ju Peng/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, left, speaks with Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Tusk Conservation Awards at Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Much of the popular support Liu, who recently stepped down as China’s ambassador to the U.K., and his colleagues seem to enjoy on Twitter has, in fact, been manufactured, an AP and Oxford Internet Institute investigation found. More than one in ten retweets of Chinese diplomats came from accounts Twitter suspended for breaking platform rules, which bar manipulation. (Stuart C. Wilson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Stuart C. Wilson/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a new front in its long, ambitious war to shape global public opinion: Western social media.
Liu Xiaoming, who recently stepped down as China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, is one of the party’s most successful foot soldiers on this evolving online battlefield. He joined Twitter in October 2019, as scores of Chinese diplomats surged onto Twitter and Facebook, which are both banned in China.