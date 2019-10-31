Arista Networks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $208.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $555.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.2 million.

Arista Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

Arista Networks shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $244.18, a climb of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANET