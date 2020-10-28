Ares Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Ares Management LP (ARES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $489.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $428.3 million.

Ares Management shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

