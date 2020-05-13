Arcadia Biosciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) _ Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Davis, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $309,000 in the period.

Arcadia Biosciences expects full-year revenue of $10 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.81. A year ago, they were trading at $5.

