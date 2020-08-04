Aqua Metals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) _ Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The McCarran, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.56.

