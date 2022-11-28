Apple, Hess fall; Wynn Resorts, Shopify rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.27 to $78.20.

The Chinese gambling haven of Macao tentatively renewed the casino operator's license, along with several others.

Apple Inc., down $3.89 to $144.22.

Wall Street is worried that protests and lockdowns in China could continue hurting iPhone production.

Taboola.com Ltd., up 80 cents to $2.64.

Yahoo took a 25% stake in the advertising company as part of a 30-year commercial agreement.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $17.92 to $74.74.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a potential Alzheimer’s disease drug.

Shopify Inc., up $1.24 to $38.03.

The cloud-based commerce company reported strong sales from merchants on Black Friday.

Univar Solutions Inc., up $1.39 to $32.39.

The specialty chemicals company and Germany’s Brenntag are in discussions over a potential deal.

Progyny Inc., up $2.54 to $36.92.

The fertility manager raised its revenue forecasts following the resumption in deliveries of the fertility medication Menopur.

Hess Corp., down $5.24 to $139.52.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling natural gas prices.