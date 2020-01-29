Apple, General Electric rise; Starbucks, Xilinx fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Apple, up $6.65 to $324.34

The iPhone maker handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on solid holiday sales.

General Electric, up $1.21 to $12.94

The industrial conglomerate beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts and reported strong sales growth from its aviation business.

Starbucks, down $1.88 to $86.72

The coffee shop chain said it is holding off on raising its profit forecast because of uncertainty over the spreading virus in China.

McDonald's, up $4.05 to $214.44

The world's biggest hamburger chain reported good fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices, down $3.03 to $47.51

The chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.

L Brands, up $2.66 to $23.22

The owner of Victoria's Secret is considering a leadership change and a potential sale of the lingerie business, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Norfolk Southern, up $10.07 to $214.83

The railroad beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts as it cut costs to adjust to lower demand.

Xilinx, down $10.55 to $88.06

The chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter and said it will slash jobs to cut costs.