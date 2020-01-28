Apple: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.24 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $4.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $91.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $63 billion to $67 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $86.18 billion.

Apple shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $317.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

