Apple-Books-Top-10 for 8/30/20

Apple Books US Bestseller List - 08/30/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer - 9780316592253 - (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. Thick as Thieves by Sandra Brown - 9781538751916 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen - 9781524733469 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Hoax by Brian Stelter - 9781982142469 - (AtriaOne Signal Publishers)

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley - 9780062868954 - (William Morrow)

6. Emerald Blaze by Ilona Andrews - 9780062878373 - (Avon)

7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett - 9780525536970 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Shielding Kinley by Susan Stoker - 9781644990315 - (Stoker Aces Protduction, LLC)

9. The Perfect Alibi (A Jessie Hunt Psychological Suspense Thriller—Book Eight) by Blake Pierce - 9781094371368 - (Blake Pierce)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)