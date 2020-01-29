Anthem: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $934 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $3.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.88 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.90 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $27.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.13 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.81 billion, or $18.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $103.14 billion.

Anthem shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8% in the last 12 months.

