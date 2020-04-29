Anthem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $5.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.48 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.54 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.45 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.7 billion.

Anthem shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANTM